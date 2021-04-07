Crumb – “BNR” & “Balloon”

In 2019, the Boston-born and Brooklyn-based indie rock album Crumb released their debut album Jinx. Crumb haven’t yet announced plans to follow that album up, but they’re definitely working towards something. Last month, the band came out with a one-off single called “Trophy.” Today, they’ve followed that one with two new tracks, and they’re both winners.

The new songs “BNR” and “Balloon” both fit nicely into Crumb’s comfort zone. The band’s sound is a rich, sophisticated take on psychedelia, with blissed-out lead vocals from Lila Ramani and with some great funky drum action. The band co-produced both songs with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, who’s done great recent work with people like Father John Misty and Weyes Blood and the Killers and who knows how to make oblique ’70s-style pop sound good. But Crumb themselves deserve a ton of credit for coming up with a sound this layered and weird. They’re the rare circa-2021 band who might remind you of Broadcast.

In a press release, Ramani says, “‘BNR’ is an ode to my favorite colors. I had a weird obsession with those colors in winter 2018-2019 and felt like they would follow me around everywhere I went. ‘Balloon’ tells the story of a girl that dances so fast in the club that her head falls off.” Both “BNR” and “Balloon” are out as singles on Crumb’s Bandcamp page, and “BNR” also has a cool music video. Director Joe Mischo starts the clip off as a hallucinatory reverie, but he turns it sharply towards horror at the end. Check out both tracks below.

<a href="https://crumbtheband.bandcamp.com/track/balloon">Balloon by Crumb</a>

“BNR” and “Balloon” are both self-released, and they’re both out now at Bandcamp.