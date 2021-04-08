Darkside – “The Limit”

Darkside, the duo of producer Nicolas Jaar and guitarist Dave Harrington, released one EP and one album together before going their separate ways in 2014. But late last year they returned with the new single “Liberty Bell” and news of a forthcoming album. And today, they’ve officially announced that album, Spiral, which will be out in July.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” Jaar says in a statement. “It felt like it was time again,” Harrington adds. “We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Six of the nine songs on Spiral were written and recorded in the summer of 2018, when Harrington and Jaar spent a week living in a house on Lenni-Lenape territory in present-day Flemington, New Jersey, making a song a day. Today, they’re following up “Liberty Bell” with another new track called “The Limit,” and you can hear that one and check out the record’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Narrow Road”

02 “The Limit”

03 “The Question Is To See It All”

04 “Lawmaker”

05 “I’m The Echo”

06 “Spiral”

07 “Liberty Bell”

08 “Inside Is Out There”

09 “Only Young”

Spiral is out 7/23 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.