Tame Impala Remix Crowded House

New Music April 8, 2021 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Tame Impala Remix Crowded House

New Music April 8, 2021 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Before last year, the great Australian band Crowded House hadn’t released any music in a decade. Early in 2020, though, Crowded House returned with the single “Whatever You Want.” Then, a couple of months ago, Crowded House announced a forthcoming album called Dreamers Are Waiting, and they shared a smooth, layered new track called “To The Island.” Today, fellow Australian rock hero Kevin Parker, frontman of Tame Impala, has worked his magic on “To The Island.”

Kevin Parker was born right around the same time that Crowded House were at their commercial peak, so it’s cool to hear him going to work on a Crowded House track — perhaps motivated by the same spirit of Australian rock solidarity that might have led the Wiggles to cover Tame Impala. “To The Island” already had some of the same obsessively-maintained studio sheen that Kevin Parker brings to his own records, but Parker has really taken the track out onto the astral plane.

In Parker’s hands, “To The Island” becomes a woozy, burbling club track full of push-pulling percussion and gurgling drones and warped vocal filters. All this stuff works for the song, and it makes a pretty compelling case that Crowded House always could’ve been a synthy dance group with a few small adjustments. Check out the Tame Impala remix and the original version of “To The Island” below.

Crowded House’s Dreamers Are Waiting is out 6/4 on EMI Music Australia.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    2 days ago

    Record Store Day 2021 Release List Revealed

    1 day ago

    Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest