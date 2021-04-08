Tame Impala Remix Crowded House

Before last year, the great Australian band Crowded House hadn’t released any music in a decade. Early in 2020, though, Crowded House returned with the single “Whatever You Want.” Then, a couple of months ago, Crowded House announced a forthcoming album called Dreamers Are Waiting, and they shared a smooth, layered new track called “To The Island.” Today, fellow Australian rock hero Kevin Parker, frontman of Tame Impala, has worked his magic on “To The Island.”

Kevin Parker was born right around the same time that Crowded House were at their commercial peak, so it’s cool to hear him going to work on a Crowded House track — perhaps motivated by the same spirit of Australian rock solidarity that might have led the Wiggles to cover Tame Impala. “To The Island” already had some of the same obsessively-maintained studio sheen that Kevin Parker brings to his own records, but Parker has really taken the track out onto the astral plane.

In Parker’s hands, “To The Island” becomes a woozy, burbling club track full of push-pulling percussion and gurgling drones and warped vocal filters. All this stuff works for the song, and it makes a pretty compelling case that Crowded House always could’ve been a synthy dance group with a few small adjustments. Check out the Tame Impala remix and the original version of “To The Island” below.

Crowded House’s Dreamers Are Waiting is out 6/4 on EMI Music Australia.