Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

When it comes to collaborations, she always finds the best people. That includes Saweetie, who appeared on Doja’s recent “Best Friend” but then claimed that it was released against her wishes. Given SZA’s long history of public frustration over TDE Records holding back her new album, she is probably happy to have any new music out. Despite recent single “Good Days” hitting the top 10, her restless fanbase is still awaiting a follow-up to 2017’s iconic Ctrl.

“Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja’s new album Planet Her, scheduled for release this summer. It returns to the disco vibes of Doja’s #1 hit “Say So,” this time with no apparent resemblance to any Skylar Spence song. Listen below.