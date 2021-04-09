Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

New Music April 9, 2021 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

New Music April 9, 2021 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Doja Cat and SZA have come together for a new single called “Kiss Me More.” When the song was announced Wednesday night, the internet flipped out, which is to be expected with these two — especially Doja Cat, who is regularly going viral these days for all kinds of reasons.

Related

Doja Cat Is Good At Making Pop Music And Even Better At Going Viral

When it comes to collaborations, she always finds the best people. That includes Saweetie, who appeared on Doja’s recent “Best Friend” but then claimed that it was released against her wishes. Given SZA’s long history of public frustration over TDE Records holding back her new album, she is probably happy to have any new music out. Despite recent single “Good Days” hitting the top 10, her restless fanbase is still awaiting a follow-up to 2017’s iconic Ctrl.

“Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja’s new album Planet Her, scheduled for release this summer. It returns to the disco vibes of Doja’s #1 hit “Say So,” this time with no apparent resemblance to any Skylar Spence song. Listen below.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    4 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    22 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest