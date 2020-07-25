New studies show that people who live in glass houses can still catch coronavirus. After mocking people’s anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic on Instagram live in March, rapper/singer/controversial figure Doja Cat revealed that she has tested positive for the virus.

“I got COVID,” Doja Cat said in an interview with Capital Xtra. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and … I don’t know how I got it, but I got it … I’m OK now, it was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfuckng beer version of that shit,” Doja Cat previously said on Instagram live. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!”

“I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period,” she continued. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”