Daniel Bachman – “Blues In The Anthropocene”

New Music April 12, 2021 12:14 PM By Tom Breihan

Daniel Bachman – “Blues In The Anthropocene”

New Music April 12, 2021 12:14 PM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the Virginia guitar virtuoso Daniel Bachman will follow his 2018 double album The Morning Star with a new LP called Axacan. Bachman makes folk-inspired fingerpicked instrumental reveries, and on Axacan, he’s combining those acoustic pieces with field recordings that he’s been making. Bachman has already shared “Coronach,” a meditative and hypnotic nine-minute track from the album. Today, he’s dropped another one.

The new track “Blues In The Anthropocene” is both shorter and stranger than “Coronach.” On this one, Bachman’s guitar sounds distant and muted, and it shares muffled, impersonal clanks and hums. It sounds like the sounds of a decaying country working to drown out ghosts of music.

Here’s what Bachman says about the song:

The anthropocene refers to ‘the current geological age, viewed as the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment.’ The track begins at a Potomac River creek bed, where Pocahontas was traded for a copper kettle, and ends with rain at George Washington’s childhood plantation “Ferry Farm.” Mournful guitar ruminations conclude with feedback from the Virginia governor’s first public address concerning Covid-19.

Listen to the track below.

Axacan is out 5/7 on Three Lobed Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    16 hours ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    15 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest