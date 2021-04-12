Mudhoney Meet Their Namesake Tunnel Boring Machine That Will Reduce Seattle’s Sewer Overflow

While Seattle is in many ways unrecognizable compared to what it was like in the ’80s and ’90s, the city still loves to honor its music history from that era from time to time. The latest installment of that is… a unique one. The city has unveiled a new boring machine, which will begin digging a 2.7 mile long tunnel with the end goal of reducing Seattle’s sewer overflow by 2025. And the city has named the tunnel machine after a band more known for creating sludge than cleaning it up.

The new machine is named for Mudhoney, the great early progenitors of the grunge sound that’d come to define Seattle in the early ’90s. It’s not just ceremonial either: The machine is decked out in a vivid red paint with Mudhoney written across the side, all done by the artist Devin Finley. As you might expect given Mudhoney’s general vibe, the band seem to have embraced the honor with tongue in cheek humor.

You can watch them help unveil the machine below, in a video soundtracked by their own “Nerve Attack.”