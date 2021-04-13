Until last night, the Atlanta rap trailblazer iLoveMakonnen had been quiet for a while; he hadn’t released a project since his 2019 EP M3. But Makonnen recently parted ways with Warner Records. Last night, he returned with the surprise independent album My Parade. Makonnen says that the new LP is “my first album being back in control over my art and creativity.”

For years, Makonnen has been finding new directions for Atlanta trap music, injecting it with dance textures and off-kilter melodies. On first listen, My Parade is rooted in classic rap music, but Makonnen has steered more and more into his own style. His delivery is softer and more breathy, and he’s got a gift for pop hooks that evoke sleek ’80s pop music. Only two guests appear on My Parade. The teenage Seattle rapper PayDay guests on lead single “Whoopsy,” and weird-rap originator Lil B also shows up on a song with the truly delightful title “More Bitches Than The Mayor.” Below, stream My Parade, check out the “Whoopsy” video, and read what Makonnen has to say about the album.

In a statement, Makonnen says:

The My Parade project is my first album being back in control over my art and creativity. It’s about celebration of self and having your own parade even if the world is raining down on it. My Parade album is a collection of genre bending styles that I like to experiment in and showcase my versatility as an artist putting no limits on my musical expression. It’s for my fans who appreciate and enjoy all of the different eras of ILoveMakonnen’s music so far and for new ones joining in now on my artistic journey. This is releasing music in its purest form. The artist creates and then releases it to the world. No major label, no distributor.

My Parade is out now on Timeless Magic/COR/TAN Records.