As more and more people in the US get vaccinated, live music is preparing to make its triumphant return. These days, half the artists currently announcing new albums are also talking about plans for fall tours. But the pandemic isn’t over yet, and it especially isn’t over in the parts of the world where vaccines haven’t yet been widely distributed. That’s the point of VAX LIVE, a forthcoming all-star fundraiser concert.

On May 8, VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations. The show will be pretaped at SoFi Stadium, the Inglewood, California coliseum that’s currently serving as a mass vaccination site. Selena Gomez will host the show, and the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and H.E.R. will all perform.

The VAX LIVE show is being put on by Global Citizen, the advocacy program that put on last year’s One World: Together At Home quarantine fundraiser. With support from groups like the World Health Organization, Global Citizen is putting on the show to encourage corporations and philanthropists to send more vaccine doses to low-income countries, especially to health workers in those countries, and to increase vaccine confidence. You can find more details here.

VAX LIVE isn’t the only vaccine special coming soon to a screen near you. As TMZ reports, this Sunday (4/18), NBC will air a special called Roll Up Your Sleeves that will be co-hosted by Ciara and Russell Wilson and feature appearances from Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato, and more.