Before the Black Keys became an arena-filling mainstream rock band, they were just two guys making scuzzy garage-blues in an Akron, Ohio basement. And it seems like they’re looking to reconnect with their roots on their newly announced album Delta Kream, their first since 2019’s “Let’s Rock.”

The Black Keys’ Delta Kream, out in May, is a collection of covers honoring the Mississippi hill country blues artists that influenced and inspired them. It features 11 songs from people like R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Big Joe Williams, and Ranie Burnette.

Find Delta Kream‘s full tracklist below. You can hear opening track and lead single “Crawling Kingsnake,” a take on John Lee Hooker’s 1949 rendition of the song with producer Bernard Besman, if you register for the Black Keys fan club site here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crawling Kingsnake” (John Lee Hooker Cover)

02 “Louise” (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover)

03 “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home” (R. L. Burnside Cover)

04 “Stay All Night” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

05 “Going Down South” (R. L. Burnside Cover)

06 “Coal Black Mattie” (Ranie Burnette Cover)

07 “Do the Romp” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

08 “Sad Days, Lonely Nights” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

09 “Walk with Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

10 “Mellow Peaches” (Big Joe Williams Cover)

11 “Come On And Go With Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

Delta Kream is out 5/14. Pre-orders start 4/15.