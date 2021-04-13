In New Brockhampton Video Lil Nas X Makes Out With Dominic Fike After Joking, “Who The Fuck Is Radiohead?”

There’s a lot going on here, so let’s start with the basics: Brockhampton returned last week with ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. The visual for lead single “Buzzcut” was vivid and engrossing, but I have a feeling significantly more people will lay eyes on the second video from the album. Once again directed by Dan Streit and Kevin Abstract, the clip for “Count On Me” finds Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike driving to the forest for some surreal hallucinations and a skinny-dipping makeout session.

The clip begins with LNX — whose own recent music video you may have heard about — driving a Jeep with Fike riding shotgun. Nas asks Dom what he’s been listening to lately. Fike says he’s spinning a lot of older bands, like Radiohead. LNX responds, “Who the fuck is Radiohead?” before clarifying, “I’m kidding I’m kidding I’m kidding.” (Is this a callback to Nostalgia, Ultra?) Fike and Nas then forge ahead into the woods, where an apparent acid trip ensues. Eventually the pair ends up kissing. As things progress and their naked bodies submerge into water, they seem to blur into each other.

It’s far more surreal than “Count On Me” guest A$AP Rocky’s own “L$D” video. Watch below.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out now on Question Everything/RCA. Obviously Lil Nas X knows who Radiohead are — they are on TikTok, after all.