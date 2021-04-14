Yesterday, after sharing the visceral live favorite “Thumbs,” Lucy Dacus announced the impending release of her much-anticipated new album Home Video. She also shared the bright, tingly new song “Hot & Heavy,” a searingly incisive look back at an old relationship. Last night, as the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Dacus sang “Hot & Heavy” on TV.

For the Colbert performance, Dacus and her band played “Hot & Heavy” at the empty Virginia Repertory Theatre, a spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown. The room had emotional significance for Dacus. Her mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of them. As an artist, Dacus maintains powerful connections to her past; the last time I saw Dacus, her mother and her childhood friends came up onstage to sing with her. It’s cool that the rest of the world gets to see Dacus playing in a place that means something to her. The song sounded great, too. Watch it below.

Also on last night’s episode of Colbert, Taylor Swift, an artist who’s probably only a couple of degrees of separation from Lucy Dacus now, put in an appearance. Swift just released her re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, and she did a fun little comedy bit about whether the song “Hey Stephen” is actually about Stephen Colbert. It gave me flashbacks to when Swift hosted Saturday Night Live. She’s funny! She’s good at this! Watch it below.

Lucy Dacus’ Home Video is out 6/25 on Matador. Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now on Republic.