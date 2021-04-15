Arcade Fire Release New 45-Minute Song For Meditation App

Back in October, Win Butler said that Arcade Fire had recorded “two or three” albums during lockdown. If they’ve kept up that pace, then the band would’ve now recorded four or six new albums. Thus far, though, we haven’t heard much of that. Arcade Fire debuted a song called “Generation A” during Stephen Colbert’s election-night special, but other than that, the band has been quiet. Today, however, Arcade Fire have released an album’s worth of music — though you couldn’t properly call it an album.

Arcade Fire have just dropped a 45-minute instrumental called “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety.” Right now, the track is only available through Headspace, the popular meditation and sleep app. I let my subscription to that thing lapse a long time ago, so I can’t hear it. You can’t, either, unless you sign up for Headspace. In an Instagram post, though, the band described the song as “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired,” and they’ve shared a short clip of the track.

“Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” is part of a new Headspace playlist called Focus. John Legend, a guy who once covered Arcade Fire’s “Wake Up,” curated the playlist. In a way, you could say that “Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety” is the first proper Arcade Fire studio release since their version of “Baby Mine,” from Tim Burton’s 2019 Dumbo remake.