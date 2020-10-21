Win Butler Wrote “Two Or Three” Arcade Fire Albums In Lockdown

We already knew that Arcade Fire were working on a new album in quarantine, and we’ve already gotten to hear a tiny bit of it. They’re still trying to finish that one, but apparently, Win Butler has already written more Arcade Fire material — “two or three” more albums, in fact.

“This time around we’ve been in lockdown, [we] have a studio, have every keyboard, drum machine, piano — everything I could want — and fucking time,” Win Butler said during an appearance on Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast. “The one piece that’s been missing is the time, and now the time is there.”

“Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing,” he added. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. Feels like being 18, just sitting at a piano for five days in a row just working on a melody for a verse.” And right now, the plan is to go “back to Texas to make the next record, during the election — so that’ll be fun.”

Listen to the full podcast below.