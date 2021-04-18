Watch Ad-Rock & Kathleen Hanna Chat With Dan Rather In His Musical Family Interview Series

For the latest season of Dan Rather’s The Big Interview series, the television presenter is talking to musical families. The slate of subjects over the next month includes Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, Lil Jon and Slade, and John Fogerty and his children. Next week’s episode is a conversation with Beastie Boys’ Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, who have been together for almost 25 years.

The full interview airs this Wednesday (8/21) on AXS TV. In a clip from the show, Horowitz talks about the recent-ish Beastie Boys documentary and Hanna reflects on the Bikini Kill reunion tour, which was set to begin right as the pandemic started and has been postponed until later this year. (Their first dates are set to take place at the end of May in Europe.) Rather also asks both of them “what makes you you?” away from their music. Watch the clip here.