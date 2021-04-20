Rosie Tucker – “Barbara Ann”

Rosie Tucker is releasing a new album, Sucker Supreme, at the end of the month. We’ve heard quite a few tracks that’ll appear on it already, including “Habanero” when it was announced last month, and today we’re getting one last single, “Barbara Ann,” named after and inspired by their grandmother. “Barbara Ann, don’t fuck around with a Louisville Slugger under your side of the bed,” Tucker sings on the hook. “No one’s gonna hurt you now.” The song’s flash of memories plays out with crunchy, gliding guitars and a soaring melody.

Here is Tucker’s statement on the track:

I have many vivid memories of visiting my maternal grandparents who worked out a living on a farm in northeast Illinois. I was allowed total freedom to roam. Once, in complete secrecy, I laid an open palm on the electric wire that ran around the property even though I’d been told a million times not to. I desired the knowledge more than I feared my parents. The shock felt like falling to the ground from a great height. I didn’t cry and I didn’t tell a soul for many years. The song is about the midwest, how corn and soy monoculture relate both to wider industrial food systems and to farmers trying to make a living. It’s about my grandmother, a working class woman who spent every second working, not just the work of mucking the chicken house and raising children but of imbuing a hard life with sweetness for herself and her daughters, the work of reminding them that survival means laughing a lot and refusing to yield to the will of any man, be it boss or husband.

Listen below.

Sucker Supreme is out 4/30 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.