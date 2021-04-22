Georgia Anne Muldrow – “Unforgettable”

Singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist musician Georgia Anne Muldrow is releasing VWETO III, the third installment in her VWETO series of hip-hop beat tape albums, next month. And today, she’s following lead single “Mufaro’s Garden” with a new one called “Unforgettable,” a vibey, atmospheric, largely instrumental track streaked by G-funk synth whines.

“I made the song ‘Unforgettable’ with the hope that people can make themselves unforgettable in a positive way,” Muldrow says. “People can hype themselves up in the mirror. Dance and decorate themselves in such a way that they feel that they have that kind of impact on their communities and their families. It’s like a mantra for your own selves: You are unforgettable.”

As part of her Call To Action series on her Instagram, Muldrow is calling for rappers, singers, poets, and beatboxers to add their own vocals to “Unforgettable.” Muldrow will share the entries she likes from creators who share their work with the hashtag #VWETOIII and tag @Georgia.Muldrow and @Foreseenent on Instagram. Listen to “Unforgettable” below.

VWETO III is out 5/21 on FORESEEN Entertainment/Muldrow’s own Epistrophik Peach Sound. Pre-order it here.