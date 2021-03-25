Georgia Anne Muldrow – “Mufaro’s Garden”

Musician Georgia Anne Muldrow traverses different sections of the jazz/hip-hop/soul Venn diagram in projects like Jyoti and G&D, a duo with her partner Dudley Perkins. She’s produced for rappers like Denzel Curry, Mos Def, and Kool G Rap, and she also channels her hip-hop beatmaking into the VWETO albums released under her own name.

Today, Muldrow is announcing VWETO III, the series’ third installment. Muldrow recorded, arranged, produced, mixed, and mastered the record herself, and the end result is a largely instrumental beat tape with occasional vocals from singer Shana Jensen, rapper Ayun Basa, and Muldrow herself.

“VWETO III is intended for movement,” Muldrow explains in a statement. “It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”

Along with the announcement, Muldrow is sharing the new song “Mufaro’s Garden,” inspired by John Steptoe’s illustrated children’s book Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters. “There’s a frame in that book that’s so amazing, of Mufaro looking over his garden which joins with the rest of the land, and in the far distance, you can see the historic sight of Great Zimbabwe. I remember as a child spending hours just looking at this picture, wishing I could go there,” Muldrow says. Listen to the track below.

VWETO III is out 5/21 on FORESEEN Entertainment/Muldrow’s own Epistrophik Peach Sound. Pre-order it here. An NFT of the album’s cover artwork, by Cape Town artist Breeze Yoko, is being auctioned off to raise money for Critical Resistance.