DāM-FunK – “Feel”

Last week, the Los Angeles producer DāM-FunK announced the impending release of his new EP Architecture III. It’s the third release in a series where DāM-FunK explores electronic music, and this one is devoted to sparse, meditative dance-music sounds. DāM-FunK already shared the early single “Grow,” and the whole EP is out tomorrow. But today, with that release looming, DāM-FunK has also shared a new jam called “Feel.”

DāM-FunK has made his name by coming up with smeary, internal takes on ’80s synth-funk, and it’s fascinating to hear him apply his skills and sensibilities to a whole other genre. “Feel” stretches out for six minutes, and it’s a low-simmer boil that never explodes into any sort of dancefloor catharsis. In some ways, the track reminds me of the Field or Gui Boratto, but you can still hear some of the roller-disco smoothness of DāM-FunK’s other music in there, too. Check it out below, via The FADER.

In a statement to The FADER DāM-FunK says:

The Architecture series (I, II, & III) of releases are more on the minimal, 4 on the floor side of my musical interests. I grew up listening to artists like Larry Heard (aka Mr. Fingers) & discovering music by electronic musicians such as Haruomi Hosono, while still listening to + creating Funk & related. This final entry in my Architecture series (on my imprint Glydezone Recordings) allows me to share another side of my music palette for the world at large. It’s a pleasure to be able to do so.

Architecture III is out 4/23.