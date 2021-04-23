Stream Rata Negra’s Fierce, Wiry New Album Una Vida Vulgar

New Music April 23, 2021 10:40 AM By Tom Breihan

For a few years now, the Madrid trio Rata Negra has been cranking out spiky, nervy, extremely catchy punk rock, and they are extremely good at it. Rata Negra’s needling guitars and twitchy rhythms recall the postpunk of the late-’70s and early-’80s UK, but they’ve also got a gift for straight-up sugar-rush pop-punk hooks. Today, Rata Negra have a new album, and it rules.

It’s been a little while since we’ve gotten to hear Rata Negra stretch out at full album length. The band’s new LP Una Vida Vulgar follows 2018’s Justicia Cósmica, as well as the 2019 EP La Hija Del Sepulturero. This time around, the band still sounds raw and scrappy, but they’ve been at this for a minute, and you can tell that they’re getting more confident and comfortable at what they do.

On Una Vida Vulgar, the production is slightly cleaner, and the hooks are slightly brighter and stickier. This album absolutely rips, and it’s going to be sticking with me for a while. We’ve already posted the early tracks “El Escarmiento” and “Desconfía De Ese Chico”, and now you should really stream the whole album below.

Una Vida Vulgar is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos/Humo Internacional.

