Hayley Williams – “Colour Me In” (Broadcast Cover)

Paramore’s Hayley Williams, aka the amazingly self-proclaimed “tiny hot topic bitch,” has released a cover of Broadcast’s 2003 ballad “Colour Me In.” It was recently available for 24 hours on the Voter Registration compilation album Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy and is now permanently available to the public.

In Williams’ hands, the Haha Sound track is a lo-fi, romantic lullaby, quite similar to her aptly-titled EP from last year, Self-Serenades. She also dropped two solo albums in the past year and has been up to a lot of merchandise stuff with Paramore as well as lots of work for her hairdye brand Good Dye Young. She’s a busy woman.

Listen to the cover below.

