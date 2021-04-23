Lil Yachty was the first mainstream rap star to notice what was going on in Detroit’s reinvigorated rap underground and to get involved with it. As early as 2017, Yachty was going to Detroit, recording and making low-budget videos with rappers like Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby. When Flint’s rap scene started popping off, Yachty got involved with that, too. Even though he’s from Atlanta, Yachty has been a steady presence within Michigan rap, and that whole project has made him sharper and meaner as a rapper. It’s been good for Yachty, and it’s been good for Michigan. For a while now, Yachty has been teasing a whole project called Michigan Boat Boy. Today, it finally arrives.

Michigan Boat Boy is nothing like Yachty’s other projects. Yachty is almost a pop figure, the type of guys who’s trying to adapt the card game UNO into a heist movie. But that’s not the Yachty we get on this album. Instead, the whole album is just Yachty going in over Michigan beats, with Michigan rappers.

On Michigan Boat Boy, Yachty raps alongside Detroit and Flit standouts like Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, Rio Da Yung OG, RMC Mike, ShittyBoyz BabyTron, YN Jay, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Veeze, and others. There’s also a random Swae Lee appearance on “Never Did Coke,” but even that sounds like a Detroit song. The whole album is a blast, and you can stream it below.

Michigan Boat Boy is out now on Quality Control/Motown.