The team behind this year’s Framing Britney Spears doc is tackling Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl performance next. Us Weekly reports that Left/Right TV, who produced the episode of FX’s The New York Times Presents series on Spears’ conservatorship, is working on a new documentary about the 2004 halftime show where Justin Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s costume and exposed her breast.

Neither Jackson nor Timberlake are expected to participate in the upcoming film directly. Jackson has apparently been working on a separate documentary of her own to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her self-titled 1982 debut album, which she has reportedly been filming for three years already.

Timberlake also played a significant role in Framing Britney Spears, which focused on the misogyny that Spears has faced over the course of her career and detailed the fallout from Spears and Timberlake’s 2002 breakup. In the wake of the film’s release, Timberlake issued a public apology to both Spears and Jackson.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake wrote. “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.”