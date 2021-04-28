Masked Indoor Concert Experiment In Spain Yields No Sign Of Infection

Researchers who conducted an indoor concert experiment in Spain last month have found “no sign” of higher levels of infection among attendees, the BBC reports. In the experiment, 5000 fans who tested negative for COVID-19 saw the band Love Of Lesbian perform in Barcelona. Concertgoers wore masks but were not required to socially distance.

Six people at the gig tested positive for COVID within 14 days of attending — which is half the rate of infection among the general population of the same age in Barcelona. Four of the six were determined to have been infected elsewhere. “There is no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event,” infectious disease specialist Josep Maria Llibre told a news conference on Tuesday.

The concert was one of the largest gatherings in Europe since the onset of the pandemic. Smaller studies have been conducted at experimental concerts in Germany and the Netherlands with similar findings.