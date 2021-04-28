Anita Lane Of The Bad Seeds And The Birthday Party Dead At 61

Anita Lane, who co-wrote songs with Nick Cave for the Bad Seeds and the Birthday Party, has died at 61, as Rolling Stone reports.

Lane was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1959. She was introduced to Cave in 1977 by guitarist Rowland S. Howard when the two of them were playing together as the Boys Next Door. That band would morph into the Birthday Party. Lane started dating Cave soon after and began writing songs with him. Their first collaboration together that appeared on an album was “A Dead Song,” from 1981’s Prayers On Fire. She co-wrote two songs on 1982’s Junkyard, “Dead Joe” and “Kiss Me Black,” and kept writing songs with Cave after the Birthday Party disbanded and he started the Bad Seeds, and even after Lane and Cave broke up.

She co-wrote two of the Bad Seeds’ best songs, “From Her To Eternity,” the title track of their 1984 debut album, and 1986’s Your Funeral … My Trial track “Stranger Than Kindness.” She continued writing songs for the Bad Seeds through the ’80s and into the ’90s. Her last contribution on a Bad Seeds album is on 1996’s Murder Ballads, when she sang alongside PJ Harvey, Shane MacGowan, and Kylie Minogue on the Bob Dylan cover that closes the album.

Lane also released music of her own, starting with a 1988 EP called Dirty Songs, where she was backed by Cave and the Bad Seeds. She released her debut album, Dirty Pearl, in 1993, which was produced by Mick Harvey, and followed that up in 2001 with the full-length Sex O’Clock. Over the years, she also collaborated with Einstürzende Neubauten and Kid Congo Powers and appeared on a Serge Gainsbourg tribute album.

Earlier this year, Mute Records announced plans to reissue her solo work, including the first-ever vinyl release of Sex O’Clock.