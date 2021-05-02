Empress Of – “One Breath”

Empress Of – “One Breath”

Empress Of put out a new album, I’m Your Empress Of, last year. Since then, she’s mostly been doing collaborations — with MNDR, Jim-E Stack, and You’ve Got To Feel” — and she recently released a new original track, “One Breath.” It’s part of a new campaign called Sound It Out, which is focused on teaching people how to talk about mental health with young people. Appropriately, the lyrics to “One Breath” are about getting in control of your emotions: “When everything feels heavy/ When I become a shell/ I listen to my body/ The stories movement tells.” Check it out below.

