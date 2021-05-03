Undo K From Hot – “750 Dispel”

Last month, Death Grips resurfaced when Zach Hill, the production-centric and non-yelling half of the group, remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me.” Now Hill has unveiled his newest band, a Death Grips side project with the confusing name Undo K From Hot. The band will release their debut album G.A.S. Get A Star later this week, and they shared their first single over the weekend.

Undo K From Hot have introduced themselves with a sputtering, droning, industrial-influenced track called “750 Dispel.” The song doesn’t sound too terribly different from Death Grips, but without any yelling from MC Ride. (There is yelling, but it’s more formless and buried deeper in the mix.) The track has jagged breakbeats piercing through ugly, smeary sound-fogs, and it reminds me a bit of the experimental industrial that Meat Beat Manifesto made in the mid-’90s. Given past Death Grips cover art debacles, I wonder if Zach Hill is annoyed that the name “Meat Beat Manifesto” was taken.

Hill has a long history of playing in non-Death Grips bands. He started out as the octopus-armed drummer of the noisy math-rock band Hella, and he played for people like Marnie Stern and Omar Rodríguez-López and the Deftones side project Team Sleep. Four years ago, Hill’s band the I.L.Y’s released Bodyguard, a cool album of noisy and chaotic garage-rock. Undo K From Hot could go in any number of directions. Check out “750 Dispel” below.

<a href="https://undokfromhot.bandcamp.com/album/g-a-s-get-a-star">G.A.S. Get A Star by Undo K From Hot</a>

G​.​A​.​S. Get A Star is out 5/7, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.