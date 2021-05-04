Madi Diaz – “Nervous”

There should be a genre just to categorize songs about self-destruction — it’s probably the best, and most validating, type of music. Especially when this new Madi Diaz single, “Nervous,” admits: “I know why I lie to myself/ I’m not really looking to get healthy.” This confessional indie rock ballad is the kind where you bop your head to the catchy melodies and chords and then read the lyrics and flinch a bit. It’s great.

This follows her single in March, “New Person, Old Place,” as well as her February release, “Man In Me.” Upon releasing that one she announced she’d signed to Anti Records, so hopefully an album is on its way.

Read Diaz’s statement about the new song:

You know when you hold a mirror up to a mirror and you get an infinite amount of reflections from every angle? That’s what ‘Nervous’ is about. It’s when you’re in a loop of looking at yourself from every vantage point until you’re caught up in your own tangled web of bullshit. It’s about catching yourself acting out your crazy and you’re finally self aware enough to see it, but you’re still out of your body enough and curious enough to watch yourself do it.

Listen to “Nervous” below.