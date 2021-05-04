Madi Diaz – “Nervous”

New Music May 4, 2021 9:37 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Madi Diaz – “Nervous”

New Music May 4, 2021 9:37 AM By Danielle Chelosky

There should be a genre just to categorize songs about self-destruction — it’s probably the best, and most validating, type of music. Especially when this new Madi Diaz single, “Nervous,” admits: “I know why I lie to myself/ I’m not really looking to get healthy.” This confessional indie rock ballad is the kind where you bop your head to the catchy melodies and chords and then read the lyrics and flinch a bit. It’s great.

This follows her single in March, “New Person, Old Place,” as well as her February release, “Man In Me.” Upon releasing that one she announced she’d signed to Anti Records, so hopefully an album is on its way.

Read Diaz’s statement about the new song:

You know when you hold a mirror up to a mirror and you get an infinite amount of reflections from every angle? That’s what ‘Nervous’ is about. It’s when you’re in a loop of looking at yourself from every vantage point until you’re caught up in your own tangled web of bullshit. It’s about catching yourself acting out your crazy and you’re finally self aware enough to see it, but you’re still out of your body enough and curious enough to watch yourself do it.

Listen to “Nervous” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    4 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest