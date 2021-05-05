Lydia Ainsworth – “Cosmic Dust”

The Toronto artist Lydia Ainsworth sings, produces, and composes her own form of layered, idiosyncratic DIY pop music. Later this month, she’ll release her new album Sparkles & Debris. It’s the first album where she’s working with guitars, bass, and drums, as well as her usual array of electronics. Ainsworth has already shared the album’s title track, as well as the early singles “Parade” and “Cake.” Today, she’s dropped another new one with the evocative title “Cosmic Dust.”

Ainsworth’s songs still don’t sound like anything that anyone else would do, but the relatively conventional setup of the instrumentation seems like it’s rooted her a little more deeply in traditional pop music. That’s not a bad thing. “Cosmic Dust” is a lovely song with a sweeping sigh of a hook. The track almost sounds like an internal, glitched-out take on a Florence & The Machine power ballad.

Ainsworth says:

We are simply dirt, water and air animated by the sun for a particle moment; we will all soon be gone. What is the legacy we leave behind if we keep hurting and devaluing other people’s existences? This song is about my hope for meaning beyond what feels like a nihilistic world order, one that turns a blind eye to injustice and abuse to each other and the planet

Check out “Cosmic Dust” below.

Sparkles & Debris is out 5/21 on Zombie Cat Records. Pre-order it here.