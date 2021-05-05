Willow Smith Reunited Jada Pinkett Smith’s Nu-Metal Band Wicked Wisdom For Mother’s Day

Back in the 2000s, Jada Pinkett Smith fronted a nu-metal band called Wicked Wisdom. (They opened for Britney Spears on her Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004.) And for a special Mother’s Day-themed episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow got the band back together to surprise her mother with a performance of her own song “Bleed All Over Me.” As Willow explains in a video segment:

When I was, I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rockstar, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass. I remember being on the tour bus with Jaden when I was six or seven and we got the opportunity to clean the bus. That was one of the most, like, purely exciting experiences. I was my mom’s biggest fan. Every night I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rockstar and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about. So for Mother’ Day I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called “Bleed All Over Me.” She’s gonna be floored. I’m really excited about it.

Watch below starting at 29 minutes in; the performance itself begins around the 33-minute mark.