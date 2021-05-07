Saweetie – “Fast (Motion)”

New Music May 7, 2021 9:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Bay Area rapper Saweetie, who is good at her job, just released her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP a couple of weeks ago, and her supremely catchy Doja Cat collab “Best Friend” — apparently released against her wishes — is currently the #16 song in the United States. Today, Saweetie has let a new banger out into the world: A kinetic dance-rap track called “Fast (Motion)” that has an effects-heavy and eye-grabbing music video. She’s trying to make a hit with this one.

“Fast (Motion)” is a rubbery, energetic track. The beat, from production team the Monarch, sounds like supercharged and streamlined hyphy. Saweetie raps over it with understated panache, projecting sass everywhere. Lyrically, the track is a simple flex, and Saweetie excels at simple flexes. The hook — “Lo! Comotion! We causin’ a commotion!” — might get stuck in your head all day.

For the video, director James Larese films Saweetie as she accomplishes heroic feats in a bunch of different sports: Track, soccer, football, MMA. She also turns into a giant and dances on the side of a building like she’s Spider-Man. Good video! Check it out below.

