Pearl Jam Release Massive Digital Archive Of Bootleg Live Recordings
Pearl Jam have released a massive digital archive of bootleg live recordings, spanning nearly 5504 tracks from 186 live shows in 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2013. In addition to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud, the recordings are also available on Deep, a newly launched live web hub accessible to to members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan club. Deep includes fan-curated playlists and descriptions written by Ten Club superfans and allows users to search shows by category and create personalized setlists. Check out a playlist of some of the newly released material below.