Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

Metallica’s James Hetfield doesn’t seem sold on the whole COVID vaccine thing. Hetfield is a gun and hunting enthusiast, and in late March, Blabbermouth reports, he appeared on The Fierce Life podcast, a show produced by gun manufacturer Fierce Firearms. When asked if Metallica will resume touring soon, he said, “I have no clue. It’s not up to me. It really is up to the safety of everyone — not just the fans, but the crew and us. I’m not sure what that means in the future as far as vaccines. I’m a little skeptical of getting the vaccine, but it seems to be rolling out and people are getting it and I’ve got lots of friends that have done it.”

“I’m not totally sure about it,” Hetfield continued. “But I hope it doesn’t come to a point where you have to have that COVID stamp in your passport or something to go everywhere. But if it comes down to that, then I’ll make a decision then. We got vaccinated to go to Africa, so it’s not like I’ve never been vaccinated before. But as a kid, I never got vaccinations ’cause of our religion [Christian Science]. So that was the only time I got one — when we were going on safari in Africa.”

To be fair, this interview took place in March, and it’s possible that Hetfield has seen the light and gotten vaccinated since then. (One can only hope.) During the same podcast appearance, he also confirmed that Metallica have been working on new music. “It’s either touring or writing, so COVID chose for us,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of touring going on, so we get to write music … We wrote quite a few songs. So we’ll see how many we like first, and then we’ll put ’em out. We’re pretty selfish that way; we like what we write as well.”