Wolf Alice – “No Hard Feelings”

Wolf Alice are releasing their third album, Blue Weekend, in exactly a month’s time. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “The Last Man On Earth” and “Smile,” and today the UK alt-rockers are putting out another new song called “No Hard Feelings.”

In an interview with Apple Music, bandleader Ellie Roswell said the song started as a jokey introduction to a different heavier rock song they were making but that they eventually decided to make it its own thing. “We were like, ‘I like the funny intro more than the rock song itself,'” she said. “And so then I knew I had to flesh it out a bit, but I maybe made it into a funny short intro thing because I was scared to make it into a real song perhaps. Because there is no ambiguity really in the lyrics so it was quite scary.”

Listen below.

Blue Weekend is out 6/11 via Dirty Hit/RCA.