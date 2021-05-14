“The Green Album” Turns 20

With its lack of sonic variety, lightning-short 28-minute runtime, and lyrics so generic that even Cuomo would admit they were largely about nothing (“The lyrics suck,” he told CMJ), “The Green Album” was a new kind of betrayal for Weezer superfans. For those of them coming together in massive numbers due to the cult of Pinkerton and the spread of internet communities, it felt like a cruel joke to hear the almost robotic pop of “Don’t Let Go” at the beginning of the record — for this to be the long-awaited return of a band that had grown to a mythical status.

It seemed like “The Green Album” was designed to satisfy the exact wrong type of listener, if there is such a thing, and it did indeed satisfy plenty, debuting on the Billboard 200 at #4. Critically, as well, the album was more well received than you’d probably think, possibly due to a certain degree of guilt on the press’ part for the crucifixion of Pinkerton. (Rolling Stone literally re-reviewed Pinkerton in 2004 to give it a perfect score.) In a market in which pop-punk was continuing to shove its way into the mainstream conversation — also on the charts at the time were Sum 41, American Hi-Fi, and the Josie & The Pussycats soundtrack — Weezer was suddenly king, and Cuomo more or less officially (and pretty legitimately) decreed to be Gen X’s answer to Brian Wilson. (That title comes with as much talent as it does dysfunction.)

But the superfan disgust with “The Green Album” was real, its black sheep status so severe that, in a 2016 interview with ABC’s Dan Harris, Cuomo assumed Harris was talking about it when a question made vague reference to a project that led to a “fan revolt.” (Harris was actually talking about 2010’s Hurley and frankly could have been referring to any number of alienating steps in the band’s career.) To this day, “The Green Album” is rarely cited among favorites in the still-passionate Weezer community, instead usually acknowledged as the band’s first misstep.

If anything, its status has further waned over time as well, as the first two albums get elevated to higher and higher planes of lore. “Green” doesn’t belong in that canon — not much does — but after unloading the 747’s worth of baggage it comes with, what remains is a piece of music much better than its reputation: a quick dagger of an album, with an Ocasek-curated sound so tight that it feels like it might crack at any moment, spilling the radioactive goo of pure pop-rock inside.

That said, some of the original criticisms do remain valid. Namely, for someone who has better solos on demos than most players lay down in their entire lives, it sure is a shame to hear Cuomo hold back in the guitar department. But the pound-for-pound melodic weight is hard to overstate, the casual genius of its song structures a marvel to behold. “Photograph” is the mutant Beach Boys redux we knew Weezer had in them since “Buddy Holly,” and the wall of sound on “Glorious Day” is everything you need to know about why this band has consistently sold out arenas for decades. It won’t serve you well to think too much about what Rivers is singing about on “Crab” (did this guy really just say “Crab at the booty/ ‘Tain’t gonna do no good”?), but good luck not feeling lit up when that KISS-ified guitar fill comes in. Hell, just the bridge of “Smile” alone made this CD worth your $15.99 at Borders or whatever.

The best track by a mile will always be “Hash Pipe,” a surprisingly profane song that figures as one of the sludgiest, strangest rock songs to ever be an international hit. (Unlike the rest of the album, this one is actually about something, too: Cuomo described it as coming from the perspective a transgender sex worker on Santa Monica Boulevard, sort of like a musical precursor to Sean Baker’s 2015 film Tangerine.) Given that it’s the only SS2K song to have made the release, you can come to your own conclusions about what alternate path for Weezer would have been better for us all. But it is what it is, and acting too good for a song like “Island In The Sun” is sort of like talking shit on “California Girls” — you’re only depriving yourself, and you’re not fooling anyone, either.

In the immediate wake of “The Green Album,” Cuomo was already aware that he’d found yet another way to upset everyone. “Of the millions of people who’ve already heard [the album], they all say that it sounds totally different from either of the first two; we’ve lost what made us great,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2001. “They hate it. Go on the internet.” The dude simply couldn’t win, and it was this kind of frustration and defeat that would bring him to half-jokingly refer to Weezer fans as “little bitches” on the Maladroit press cycle the next year. What could he possibly do to make everyone happy? As he was starting to figure out, likely nothing.