You Should Be Addicted To Jorja Smith

“Addicted” is one of the best songs of the year. The opening track and lead single from Jorja Smith’s new Be Right Back EP was extremely well chosen because it definitely grabbed my attention. The song harnesses Smith’s considerable talents as a proven master of British soul and refracts them back into the world at surprising angles. Against a backdrop of moody, Radiohead-esque rock — wispy keyboards, a stuttering snare drum, smoky guitars that seem to flicker in and out of existence — Smith shows off her poise and finesse in the face of heartbreak. Her voice darts and flutters across the rhythm with a casual grace, lightly pogo-ing into stretched out syllables that quiver with fine-tuned precision. “The hardest thing/ You are not addicted to me,” she sings. “I’m the only thing you should need.” She sounds like if Adele was more inclined to artfully sigh than to belt out glory notes.

This is one of many modes Smith explores on Be Right Back, vibes she conjures as means of communicating heartbreak. She’s become an expert at such depressive metropolitan R&B since emerging half a decade ago out of Walsall, a small city or large town in England’s West Midlands. As a teenager, she scored a breakthrough single in 2016 with “Blue Lights,” evoking Rihanna as she referenced Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Part II” and interpolated Dizzee Rascal’s “Sirens” over plaintive chords and a hard-slapping beat. An international spotlight followed a year later via Drake’s mixtape-as-playlist More Life. “Jorja Interlude,” on which he rapped over her manipulated vocals, segued directly into “Get It Together,” a jazzy dance track that essentially functioned as a Jorja Smith showcase. Within another year Kendrick Lamar had looped her into his own opulently curated release, the Black Panther soundtrack album, letting her swagger all over smoldering guitars and throttling less-is-more drums on “I Am.”

By then, she was ready to take her place as one of the new queens of British soul, able to traverse a spectrum between the earthier sounds of Lianne La Havas and the sleek commercial R&B of Ella Mai. Smith’s 2018 debut album Lost & Found served up warm neo-soul grooves, lithe club pop, jazzy hip-hop excursions, heartrending piano balladry, and more. The songs manifested young romantic turmoil in a handful of ways, be it passionately emoting amidst swirling strings on “The One” or spitting bars over loose, nimble guitar riffs on “Lifeboats.” Although she sang on “Teenage Fantasy” about being too young to have figured out who she was, the variety of sounds felt more like a flex, as if she was showing off just how multifaceted her sound could be without compromising her identity.

That continues on Be Right Back. Smith positioned the EP as a minor release ahead of her proper sophomore offering, even comparing it to a “waiting room.” Yet the project still finds her venturing across various production styles, making them her own. On “Gone,” she brings weary texture to the empty space between an electro-organic drumbeat and twinkling keyboards overhead. “Tell me how to keep my world moving on without you,” she blearily wonders, addressing a lover who has apparently trotted out a familiar self-loathing script. “How could my world be much better off without you?” Next up, “Bussdown” leans into Smith’s Afro-Caribbean influence, pairing her with Nigerian-born rapper Shaybo and lacing their vocals with a subtly hiccuping reggae groove; you can practically see smoke rising off of it.