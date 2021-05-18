Black Country, New Road – “Track X (The Guest)”

Before forming Black Country, New Road, vocalist Isaac Wood used to perform “Track X” solo acoustic under the name “The Guest.” That’s the version the group shared today. “This version is where the lyrics for ‘Track X’ originally came from,” Wood explains in a press release. “It’s an old story, with some simple guitar playing and has the extra lyrics in the chorus. It’s ‘The Guest’ version, written about 2 years ago in this format and we thought it would make for a good accomplice to the album.” Wood’s refrain: “Oh I guess in some way I’ve always been the guest.”

With its gentle orchestration and gorgeous female backing vocals, the album version of “Track X” almost sounds like an old Illinois-era Sufjan Stevens song. Whereas “Track X (The Guest)” sounds more like Xiu Xiu. Hear both spins on the song below.