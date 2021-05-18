Black Country, New Road – “Track X (The Guest)”

New Music May 18, 2021 10:32 AM By Chris DeVille

Black Country, New Road – “Track X (The Guest)”

New Music May 18, 2021 10:32 AM By Chris DeVille

Black Country, New Road have shared a new version of “Track X” from their debut album For The First Time. “Track X” is the penultimate song, the one that includes the memorable lyric “I told you I loved you in front of Black Midi.” It’s already one of the prettiest, quietest songs on the album, but the freshly released “Track X (The Guest)” strips the song back even farther.

Related

Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

Before forming Black Country, New Road, vocalist Isaac Wood used to perform “Track X” solo acoustic under the name “The Guest.” That’s the version the group shared today. “This version is where the lyrics for ‘Track X’ originally came from,” Wood explains in a press release. “It’s an old story, with some simple guitar playing and has the extra lyrics in the chorus. It’s ‘The Guest’ version, written about 2 years ago in this format and we thought it would make for a good accomplice to the album.” Wood’s refrain: “Oh I guess in some way I’ve always been the guest.”

With its gentle orchestration and gorgeous female backing vocals, the album version of “Track X” almost sounds like an old Illinois-era Sufjan Stevens song. Whereas “Track X (The Guest)” sounds more like Xiu Xiu. Hear both spins on the song below.

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time [LP]

$26.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    2 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    20 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest