Tirzah – “Sink In”

Last month, Tirzah returned with her first new single since the release of her magnificent debut album Devotion. “Send Me” made it onto our best songs of the week list and today she’s back with another new song that’s just as good. “Sink In,” which Tirzah wrote with her collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, is shadowy and minimal and Tirzah’s vocals blend into the whole thing, but one phrase pops out: “I am sinking for that feeling.” It’s certainly a song to sink into, and it comes with a music video featuring two dancers kicking around puddles of water. Watch and listen below.

“Sink In” is out now via Domino.