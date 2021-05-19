A couple of months ago, Cynthia Erivo played Aretha Franklin in the miniseries Genius: Aretha. In a few more months, we’ll get our second big and flashy attempt to evoke the Aretha Franklin myth onscreen in 2021. In the new biopic Respect, Jennifer Hudson, one of the few people walking the earth who could potentially pull off the big notes and the big presence of Franklin herself, will star in the new biopic Respect. Today, we get our first real look at the movie.

Respect has been in the works since before Aretha Franklin’s 2018 death, and Franklin reportedly handpicked Hudson as its star. The film was originally supposed to open last Christmas, and we posted a couple of brief teasers last year, but its release was pushed back because of the pandemic. Today, the first real trailer for Respect has come out, and it definitely looks like a music biopic, with all the clichés that always seem to come along with the form. It also looks like it might be a lot of fun.

Respect is the feature debut from the theater director Liesl Tommy, and its cast is pretty stacked. Forrest Whitaker plays Aretha’s father C. L. Franklin. Marlon Wayans plays her first husband and manager Ted White. We’ve also got Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as James Cleveland, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, and Tate Donovan as John Hammond. All of them show up in the trailer. Check it out below.

Respect opens in theaters 8/13.