Cher Is 75 Today And Just Announced Her Biopic

Today is Cher’s 75th birthday. Happy birthday, Cher! Universal Pictures got her a biopic for her birthday. The as-yet untitled film will reunite Cher with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump/The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button/A Star Is Born screenwriter Eric Roth; she previously worked with Craymer and Goetzman on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Eric Roth on the 1987 film Suspect.

“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen,” Craymer says in a statement. “One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”