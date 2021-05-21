Bruno Mars Becomes The First Artist With 5 Diamond Certified Songs

Bruno Mars has officially become the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles. His songs “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” have both just received diamond certification, selling and streaming over 10 million copies. That brings his total up to five, following previous diamond certified #1 hits “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and the Mark Ronson collab “Uptown Funk!” (“Just The Way You Are” is 12 times multi-platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” are 11 times multi-platinum, and “Grenade” and “That’s What I Like” are ten times multi-platinum.)

“Congratulations to Bruno Mars — the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program!” says Recording Industry Association Of America chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier in a statement. “This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded — and Bruno now has five of them!”

“Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars’ debut Silk Sonic single with Anderson .Paak, has just — somewhat contentiously — spent its second week atop the Billboard Hot 100. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was projected to reach #1 this week, but when Billboard finally released this week’s Hot 100 chart — a full two days later than normal — “Leave The Door Open” was back in the top spot and Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” was #2. So who knows what happened there!