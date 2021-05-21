Between the underrated Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD, Steven Conrad has become one of the most dependable creators of deeply weird, extremely good television. And now Tom Waits, another guy who knows a thing or two about deep weirdness and extreme excellence, has joined the cast of Conrad’s upcoming stop-motion animated AMC series Ultra City Smiths.

Ultra City Smiths stars Perpetual Grace, LTD lead Jimmi Simpson and High Fidelity breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph as detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of John C. Reilly’s Donovan Smith, the most famous magnate of the fictional metropolis Ultra City. Collider reports that Tom Waits, whose involvement was announced today, is going to narrate the show.

The stacked cast will also include Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Julian Barratt, Tim Meadows, Debra Winger, Sunita Mani, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Melissa Villaseñor, and Tim Heidecker, plus a bunch of Patriot and Perpetual Grace Ltd. alums like Terry O’Quinn, Luiz Guzmán, Damon Herriman, Kurtwood Smith, Chris Conrad, and Hana Mae Lee.

“I’m grateful that this group of actors, who could work with whomever they choose on whatever they choose, chose to work with us,” Conrad said in a statement. The first two episodes of Ultra City Smiths will premiere on AMC+ on July 22, with the rest of the six-episode season to follow weekly. The show will also air on AMC in the fall.