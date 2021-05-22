MadGic (Madlib & Logic) – “Raddest Dad”

Logic came out of retirement last month to team up with the legendary hip-hop producer Madlib in a new project they’re calling MadGic. The duo’s debut single, “Mars Only pt. 3,” seemed to suggest that they had recorded an entire album together in lockdown. And now, they’ve shared another new track called “Raddest Dad,” which again references an album: “Not a single hook on the album/ I came back to spit now,” Logic raps.

“I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” Logic says in a hidden outro with reversed audio. “And then I think what I realized was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free. Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back. I mean if I did I’d want to be independent. That’d be pretty cool. Being a major artist and actually retiring from the industry instead of music in itself. I don’t know… I think about a lot.”

Listen to “Raddest Dad below.”