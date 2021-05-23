West Hollywood Officially Declares Today Born This Way Day
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way came out 10 years ago today — but I’m sure you already know that, having read my colleague James Rettig’s great retrospective on the album. We at Stereogum are not the only ones recognizing the anniversary: The City of West Hollywood has officially declared today, May 23, “Born This Way Day.” The official civic holiday, named in recognition of Born This Way‘s cultural impact, is being celebrated with a street painting on Robertson Blvd. in tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and the album.
West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also presented Lady Gaga with a key to the city and this note of thanks: “Thank you for encouraging us to love ourselves and be proud!” The festivities arrive one day after Harvey Milk Day (May 22), which marks the official beginning of Pride season in West Hollywood. The area’s One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival continues through the end of June.