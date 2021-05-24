West Virgina Road Named After Bill Withers

The soul legend Bill Withers, who died last year, grew up impoverished in the tiny town of Slab Fork, West Virginia. After Withers came to fame and then stepped away from it, he maintained close ties to his hometown. In the 2009 documentary Still Bill, there are some great scenes of Withers walking around Slab Fork and joking around with locals. Last week, as ABC reports, Raleigh County in West Virginia has changed the name of Slab Fork Road to Bill Withers Memorial Road.

Last month, the West Virginia state legislature passed a resolution that a stretch of Slab Fork Road, from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway, would be named after Withers. A road crew installed the sign last Thursday.

In a press release, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston says:

Our people take a lot of pride in putting the signs up when we have a road naming. That was especially true of this one because of the way Bill Withers’ songs resonate with our workers. The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had.

This is cool, but it’s honestly nowhere near enough. They should rename the whole damn state after Bill Withers.