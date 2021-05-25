Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, & More Cover ’80s Hits For Deezer

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, La Femme, Roosevelt, Cautious Clay, and more have covered ’80s hits for Deezer’s new InVersions 80s compilation, a follow-up to the streaming platform’s InVersions covers album featuring Fontaines D.C. and Ela Minus.

“In the wee hours of the morning on a plane journey back from Australia I found myself unable to sleep,” Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell wrote on Twitter. “I began watching Book Club, a film about a group of older ladies who collectively read 50 Shades Of Grey. I will never get that time back….”

“As the credits rolled ‘More Than This’ by Roxy Music came on and I was hooked,” Rowsell continued. “I always wanted to cover this song ever since i first heard up there in the sky so thanks Deezer for giving us the opportunity and Iain Berryman for making it sound so good!”

In addition to Wolf Alice’s Roxy Music cover, the comp has Laura Mvula taking on “Africa,” Lido Pimienta doing “Orinoco Flow,” and covers of other ’80s hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Dancing In The Dark,” “Don’t You Want Me,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Like A Prayer,” and “Tainted Love.” Stream it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 L’Imperatrice – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” (Whitney Houston Cover)

02 Benny Sings – “Dancing In The Dark” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

03 Boy Pablo – “Don’t You Want Me (Human League Cover)

04 Feu! Chatterton – “Joe Le Taxi” (Vanessa Paradis Cover)

05 Holly Humberstone – :I Would Die 4 U” (Prince Cover)

06 Wolf Alice – “More Than This” (Roxy Music Cover)

07 La Femme – “Like A Prayer” (Madonna Cover)

08 CSS – “Buffalo Stance” (Neneh Cherry Cover)

09 Roosevelt – “Feels Like Heaven” (Fiction Factory Cover)

10 Cautious Clay – “Holding Back The Years (Simply Red Cover)

11 Milky Chance – “Tainted Love” (Soft Cell Cover)

12 Laura Mvula – “Africa” (Toto Cover)

13 Juan Pablo Vega – “Wicked Game” (Chris Isaak Cover)

14 Boy – “Bette Davis Eyes” (Kim Carnes Cover)

15 Lido Pimienta – “Orinoco Flow” (Enya Cover)