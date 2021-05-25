Lil Baby Joins George Floyd’s Family At The White House To Push For Police Reform

Today is the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s family and their attorney Ben Crump met with President Biden today to advocate for the passage of a police reform act named for Floyd, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which “addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability.”

On hand with the family was rap superstar Lil Baby. As The Hill points out, Lil Baby, whose has developed a close relationship with the Floyd family. In December, the rapper (born Dominique Armani Jones) threw a surprise party for Floyd’s daughter Gianna.