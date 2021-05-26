Foo Fighters & Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling 2022

News May 26, 2021 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Foo Fighters & Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling 2022

News May 26, 2021 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

We’ve been seeing a lot of late 2021 music festivals roll out their lineups, but also hearing 2022 plans from fests that missed this year for pandemic reasons. One of those fests is Boston Calling, which had to skip both this year and last but will return for its usual late May festivities next year. The fest has yet to announce its full lineup, but it’s offering a teaser today in the form of headliners that could be massively appealing to fans of 1990s alternative rock. That’s right: Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine will top the bill in Allston, Massachusetts next Memorial Day weekend. Tickets for the May 27-29 event are available here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    3 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    3 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    3 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    12 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest