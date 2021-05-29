Juice WRLD Accused Of Stealing “Scared Of Love” As Goodbye & Good Riddance Rereleased With Extra Tracks

News May 29, 2021 11:58 AM By Peter Helman

Juice WRLD Accused Of Stealing “Scared Of Love” As Goodbye & Good Riddance Rereleased With Extra Tracks

News May 29, 2021 11:58 AM By Peter Helman

An artist who goes by the name Ghost Loft is claiming that the late rapper Juice WLRD’s 2018 song “Scared Of Love” rips off his own 2013 track “So High.” TMZ reports that he’s suing Carmella Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother and the executor of his estate, along with Universal Music Group, Interscope, and “Scared” co-writer Mitch Mula. He’s seeking damages, an injunction prohibiting Juice WLRD’s estate from profiting off the song, and a writing credit.

The lawsuit arrives just as Interscope and Grade A are commemorating the three-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance album, which features “Scared Of Love,” with a special reissue featuring two new tracks, “734” and a “Lucid Dreams Remix” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Listen to those and compare “So High” with “Scared Of Love” below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Def Leppard’s “Love Bites”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    4 days ago

    Sen. Rand Paul Says Richard Marx Is Inciting Violent Attacks Against Him

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest