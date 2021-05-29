An artist who goes by the name Ghost Loft is claiming that the late rapper Juice WLRD’s 2018 song “Scared Of Love” rips off his own 2013 track “So High.” TMZ reports that he’s suing Carmella Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother and the executor of his estate, along with Universal Music Group, Interscope, and “Scared” co-writer Mitch Mula. He’s seeking damages, an injunction prohibiting Juice WLRD’s estate from profiting off the song, and a writing credit.

The lawsuit arrives just as Interscope and Grade A are commemorating the three-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance album, which features “Scared Of Love,” with a special reissue featuring two new tracks, “734” and a “Lucid Dreams Remix” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Listen to those and compare “So High” with “Scared Of Love” below.