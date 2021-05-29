B. J. Thomas Dead At 78

B. J. Thomas, the late-’60s and ’70s pop singer famous for recording the original version of “Hooked On A Feeling” and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid‘s “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” has died. He passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas today after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in March. He was 78.

Thomas was born in Hugo, Oklahoma and raised in and around Houston, Texas. He sang in a church choir as a teenager and then joined a band called the Triumphs; they broke up shortly after their first hit, a cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Thomas went solo after that, scoring another hit in 1968 with the electric sitar-driven “Hooked On A Feeling” — which became an even bigger hit when Blue Swede covered it years later.

But Thomas is almost certainly best known for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” his first #1 hit. Burt Bacharach was scoring the iconic 1969 Paul Newman/Robert Redford western Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and enlisted Thomas to sing the track for an interlude where Newman goofs around on a bicycle to amuse Katharine Ross. Thomas wasn’t Bacharach’s first choice, and he was getting over a case of laryngitis when he recorded it, but Bacharach liked his performance. The song became the first #1 hit of the ’70s and won the Academy Award for best original song.

After that, Thomas had a good run of pop and country hits. He snagged himself another #1 in 1975 with “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” but he was in the midst of an all-consuming drug addiction and his marriage was on the rocks. By the late ’70s, though, he had kicked his habit, reconciled with his wife, and turned to Christianity, shifting his focus to religious music.

Thomas won five Grammys, sold over 70 million records, sang the Growing Pains theme song, and once tweeted angrily at Stereogum’s own Tom Breihan. He is survived wife by his wife Gloria, his daughters Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore, and four grandchildren. Revisit some of his work below.